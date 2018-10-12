NASS invasion: Reps seek weapons for Sergeant-at-Arms

In a bid to forestall a repeat of the invasion of the National Assembly, during which a mace was carted away from the senate chamber, the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to permit the officers of the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly to use of firearms.

The House has also called on the federal government and relevant security agencies in the country to trace the whereabouts of all missing persons in Nigeria, including MajorGeneral Idris Alkali (rtd.), and Capt Davou Gyang who were affected in a recent crisis in Jos, Plateau state.

Hon. Nicholas Ossai had in a motion on the need to have weaponbearing Sergeant-at-Arms in the National Assembly, argued that it was the norm with parliaments around the world, and that having such in place would have prevented the embarrassing invasion of the Senate chamber.

In his motion titled : “Urgent Need to Address the Desecration and Security challenges on the Invasion of the National Assembly by Security Operatives”, Ossai recalled that “security operatives laid siege on the entire National Assembly complex for more than six hours, barricaded all its entrance and deprived Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members of the House of Representatives, National Assembly staff including the Clerk, journalists and other stakeholders from entering the complex” on August 7,2018.

He said: “These brazen operations on legislative institutions were a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law, doctrine of separation of powers and a breach of national security.” Similarly, the House also tasked the federal government and security agencies to have all cases of missing persons in the country urgently resolved.

A resolution on a motion sponsored by Hons. Edward Pwajok and Istifanus Gyang, the House called for the immediate release of all those who are under detention, particularly civilians detained in military barracks, following recent killings in some parts of Plateau state.

The lawmakers while condemning the crisis expressed worries that the tragedy had engulfed northern zone of Plateau state, spreading to Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas, leading to loss of lives, properties, forceful occupation of ancestral lands and displacement of thousands of citizens.

