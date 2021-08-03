NASS laments state of aviation industry, mulls quick recovery plans

The National Assembly NASS has expressed worries over the state of the Nigerian aviation industry and lamented that the federal government has not done enough to support both agencies and companies in the sector in their recovery efforts following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The legislative arm said they are poised to accelerate measures that will ensure players in the sector get relief ranging from tax holidays, non-payments of IGR into the federation account by government agencies as well as the creation of a special forex window for airlines operating in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN.

Leaders of the aviation committees in the Senate and House of Representatives, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Honourable Nnaji Nnolim told stakeholders at a one day conference in Lagos that the National Assembly has heard their cries and assured them that they will experience relief from the government.

The Conference, with its theme ‘Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Management, Policy & Regulation’ and put together by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) saw airline operators, ground handling companies and other industry players demanding for a review of government policies across board to enable them stay afloat in business.

Senator Adeyemi reiterated that both houses would soon pass Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations bill before the NASS just as the legislatures have agreed that the sector must be supported in this critical phase.

The Kogi state born former journalist said “We are looking at how we will navigate the pleas from agencies like FAAN to be allowed not to pay the required 25 percent IGR into the treasury because that would be in conflict with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.