NASS leadership re – appoints Sulaiman as NILDS DG

The leadership of the National Assembly has reappointed Prof. Abubakar O Sulaiman, as the Director General (DG) of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) for another term of four years.

Re – appointment of Professor Sulaiman as NILDS DG, was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information/Communication and Protocol of the Institute, Joke Akinsanmi, on Friday March 31, 2023 in Abuja.

Akinsanmi in the statement said more information would be provided in the re – appointment later.

Professor Sulaiman took over from Professor Ladi Hamalai in May 2019.

