NASS member-elect, Adams, dedicates victory to Remo Stars’ chairman, Soname

Sports Administrator, now members-elect of the House of Representatives, Ekene Abubakar Adams has given glory to God as he specially thanked the President of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne, Honourable Kunle Soname.

Adams will represent the good people of the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly and clinched his ticket under the platform of the (Labour Party) in the elections of the lower legislative chamber, held alongside the presidential on Saturday 25 February.

Adams, who was General Manager of Remo Stars before he clinched the ticket could not hide his delight after he and other 324 members-elect of the Green Chamber were presented their certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

While speaking when he presented his certificate of return issued him by INEC as a member-elect to Soname, Ekene Adams showed encomiums on the billionaire gentleman, business mogul, philanthropist and passionate football lover.

“I give glory to God, my family and the good people for giving me the mandate to serve them in the Green Chamber. All credit goes to Soname for his father’s role in my political growth.

“I must from everything that I have learnt from him (Soname) in the many years I have been with him, serve humanity. Without him, we wouldn’t have been talking about this feat that I just achieved.

“Soname is not keen about ‘God-Fatherism’ but he is my political ‘godfather, as he’s a government despite not holding any position in government, he doesn’t have a tribal or religious bias as he sees every Nigerian as one.

“Our philanthropic gesture is what we learnt from him as it knows no bounds. At KADA City in the NPFL four years ago, he single-handedly paid monthly salaries and other logistics, regardless the club was based in Kaduna.

“As a branch of his good works, we must emulate him by making this new government better for the common good of all Nigerians.

“We have nothing to offer Soname than to extend the hands of goods to people. My prayer to God is to keep Soname alive for Nigerians.

“Without much ado, I had to come to present my certificate of return to him, as a member-elect in the 10th National Assembly.

“I want to state here clearly that others and I, are his products and will remain his product.”

