NASS not for rookies but tested hands – Nkechi Nwaogu





The Senator that represented Abia Central senatorial district in the 7th Senate, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, has said that going to the National Assembly is not for rookies and beginners who are yet to learn the legislative ropes but for men of experience and distinction.

Nwaogu stated this at Umuahia during her official declaration of interest to contest Abia Central senatorial district election in 2023.

She added that when you sent a greenhorn with no cognate experience in the art of law making, the fellow will end up spending four years in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly without achieving any tangible result.

The former two-time member of the Senate further noted that “APC ticket is a jewel of inestimable value must be given to candidates that are popular, credible and determined to win election and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu Phd CON is among the candidates in Nigeria that have the prerequisite factors.”

The former Pro Chancellor of University of Calabar further noted that as a ranking senator, and having navigated through the rudiments of the parliament, that she stands a better chance than anyone else to attract the much desired democracy dividends to Ndi Abia Central.

According to the flamboyant ex federal law maker, a vote for Senator Nkechi Nwaogu is a vote for emancipation, liberation, restoration and resuscitation of Abia Central from the shackles of misrepresentation and legislative redundancy.

She, however, pointed out that they should put into consideration that the 90 percent of the current National Assembly leaders are old timers in the legislature and it is said the older the better in terms of legislative know how.

To this end, she asserted that Abia Central must compete favourably with other senatorial districts in Abia state and Nigeria at large and that Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has the Wherewithal and the magic wand to give that effective Representation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Bar Chibike Nwokeukwu, SAN, said as at this time last year, he was one of the frontline politicians of the Peoples Democratic Party but left the party to join APC because of its people-oriented programmes and policies at the national level.

He called on people of Abia Central to galvanize support for Senator Nkechi Nwaogu to go back to the Senate in order to render people-centric dividends to Abia Central senatorial district, while expressing optimism that APC would win 2023 governorship election in the state.

On his part, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abia state, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, called on members to support the aspiration of Senator Nkechi Nwaogu to go back to the Senate, describing her as a tested, experienced federal legislator who had been in both Houses of Representatives and the Senate.

He enjoined his party members to be steadfast in the opposition party in the state, noting that Who is Who in Abia APC who wants to run the 2023 election are on his side while calling others from High Chief Emenike faction to join hands with him to deliver the party to the state.

