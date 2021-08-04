NASS opposition to electronic transmission a coup – Wike

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Tuesday said the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the National Assembly, is tantamount to a coup against Nigerians desirous of a free, fair and credible election.

In a press statement Tuesday by Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant, to the governor stated that, the governor noted that: “President Muhammad Buhari’s failure to prevail on APC members in the National Assembly to support the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Acts, proves he does not intend to leave a legacy of a transparent electoral process”.

He stated this during the official presentation of letter of nomination to him as “the 2020 Governor of the Year Award” by the management of the Leadership Media Group at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

Governor Wike remarked that the current National Assembly capitalised on the seeming political indifference of Nigerians to deliberately vote against the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Act.

The governor, described National Assembly members who voted against transmission of election results electronically as enemies of the country, because their action is detrimental to the growth and consolidation of the country’s democracy.

“Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never mean well for this country. If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say daddy, are you well?

“I can’t believe anybody who went to school in this digital period, will vote against electronic transmission of results. What kind of country is this? What kind of National Assembly members do we have?”