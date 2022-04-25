NASS renovation and lawmakers’ temporary discomfort 

As the renovation work on the National Assembly Complex commences, the scenario of sitting in discomfort for later comfort unfolds. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

Genesis of renovation

The White House segment of the National Assembly constructed by the Arab Contractors in 1996 being the oldest, is the most affected in terms of dilapidation in form of roof leakages at the lobby, permanent non functioning of elevators as well as inbuilt Air conditioners as being experienced in the Hallowed Chambers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Persistent complaints by Lawan

Aside COVID-19 pandemic, one of the reasons why the Senate since 2020 had restricted its plenary sessions to Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is the unbearable heat in the Hallowed Chamber.

In this year alone, since resumption of plenary in January, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had openly complained more than five times that proceedings should be expeditiously conducted due to hotness of the place.

In such instances, Ahmad Lawan said: “Leader of the Senate, please let’s round off proceedings here latest by 1pm because this Chamber is too hot.”

Earlier moves made in addressing the problem

Months into the duration of tenure of the present 9th National Assembly, required Appropriation for total renovation and rehabilitation of the deplorable National Assembly Complex was made by both Chambers as reflected on the N37billion earmarked for that in December 2019 during consideration of the 2020 budget.

But outcries from concerned Nigerians on the N37billion, made the National Assembly to make downward review of the proposal to N9.25billion in June 2020 which is about 75% cut.

Confirming the cut, the Director – General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze said: “The provision for renovation/retrofitting of the National Assembly (NASS) Complex in the revised budget is N9.25bn, not N27bn as being bandied around.”

However, throughout 2020 and 2021, the expected renovation works at both Chambers and generally within the White House component of the Complex, were not done due to as authoritatively gathered, lack of cash backing of the Appropriation from the Ministry of Finance.

The N9.25billion budgeted sum for the renovation work is not part of the yearly budgetary allocations to the National Assembly which is insulated from bureaucratic problems of releases or non release by placing it on first line charge.

Action time as declared by Clerk to the National Assembly

However, as appropriated for in the 2021 federal budget, the money has been released and contractor assigned for the project.

Making a declaration to that effect on Thursday penultimate week through a press statement, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Ojo Amos Olatunde, said plenaries in the Senate and House of Representatives will no longer take place in their hallowed chambers for the next 16 months in paving way for the required thorough renovations.

The statement entitled, “Senators, Reps to relocate temporarily as firm begins renovation works of the National Assembly Complex” said, “Senators and House of Representatives members are to relocate from their main chambers to temporary venues for plenary as the contractor handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex resumes work.

“As the renovation commenced, Senators will temporarily conduct plenary at Committee Room 022 on the ground floor of the New Senate Building, while House of Representatives members will use spacious Committee rooms on the ground floor of its new wing as plenary venue.

“The contractor has 16 months to execute the job with alternative arrangement in place for plenary.

“Members of House of Representatives are expected to utilize the halls on the first and second floor of the House of Representatives new building.

“There is also a plan to use teleconferencing technology to link all lawmakers who may not be able to find seat at the Committee Roomon to the ground floor”.

As disclosed in the statement dated 14th April, 2022 and signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Labour to the CNA, Adesoro Austen, contractor handling the renovation project, Visible Construction Company Nigeria Limited, officially took over the Complex on Wednesday last week from the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmad who was represented by the acting Director of Public Buildings, Arc. Adebowale Ademo.

Explaining the scope of work to be carried out vis – a – vis temporary discomfort for lawmakers and journalists covering their activities, Ademo said: “The renovation will comprise the two plenary chambers of the National Assembly as well as the office buildings housing the office accommodation for the Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives.

“The scope of what is to be done in this phase one of the works entails making the roof water tight. There have been several inconveniences of roof leakages experienced in the past and one of the major areas of attention is to redress the roof leakages and make the entire roof of the White House water tight.

“Next is the cooling system. Some of the Committee Rooms and central lobbies have faced challenges of temperature regulation because some of the chillers are out of service.

“The contract entails replacement of some of the chillers and rehabilitation of those that are in good condition to make them to work properly.

“We also have as part of the scope the replacement of lifts that are inoperable in the White House as well as in the House of Representatives and in the new Senate wing.

“Beyond that also, work will be done in the toilet areas to make sure the plumbing and the equipment and fittings are in proper condition. In addition, work will be done to address challenges of the extra low voltage equipment, the public address system and the fire safety installations.

“These works will entail rehabilitation and upgrading to make them state of the art and ready for use looking at today’s technology.

“Most critical of all, in terms of what needs to be done, is the reconfiguration and the upgrading of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“This reconfiguration works involve extending the sitting terraces to provide more comfortable sitting and also provide a worktop where the legislators can sit and work in a very comfortable manner”.

The scenario of discomfort for comfort

Consequently, as a result of the work, plenary in the Senate will now be conducted in room 022 while that of the House of Representatives will be conducted in rooms 028 and 321 in addition to teleconference means of proceedings.

Discomfort from the arrangement will not only affect serving lawmakers at both chambers but journalists covering their proceedings of their plenaries as Press Centres where they monitor it are far away from new rooms proposed and not big enough to accommodate cameramen from the various media houses.

However, based on the planned work, as declared by the CNA, after 16 months, comfort for lawmakers both in the hallowed chambers and committee levels will be restored on a higher comfortable template.

“We believe by the time this project is completed, the National Assembly will certainly be a place to be in terms and our legislators will be more than happy to have an enhanced environment, especially the chambers.

“What we have in chambers has not been too good for legislative comfort. You see the legislators having to go out once in a while and then they have to disturb a lot of their colleagues along that roll.

“But with what we have now in the review that will not happen again. The seats will not only be comfortable for them, there is going to be a connection to the internet.

“Eventually, it is going to be a mini-work station so that while they are seated in the chamber, they will be virtually connected to the entire world and by this, we can match any parliament in the world”, he assured.

