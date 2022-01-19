NASS set to pass Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said Tuesday that the two chambers of the National Assembly would pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday day.

Lawan said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in Abuja.

“By the grace of God, tomorrow (January 19, 2022) both chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives, will pass the bill. And I hope that before the end of the week, the bill could be brought back to Mr. President for his assent. I hope that.

“But one thing I’m sure by the grace of God is; we are passing the bill, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2010, tomorrow Wednesday the 19th in both chambers.

“And we are happy that at the end of the day, we have been able to narrow down our differences and arrive at the very patriotic resolution that our country must have a new electoral law that will guide the 2023 general elections in the country, and Nigeria would have everything to benefit from this law.

“For us in the Ninth Assembly, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is one of our major legislative agenda that we wanted to deal with, and to the glory of God Almighty Allah by tomorrow, we will be able to pass that deal for Mr. President to assent to it.

“I hope that the cleaning process will not take more than a day. But if it does, then it has to be early next week. But I’m very optimistic that there is not much to clean because normally when we pass the bill like this, it goes to the legislative drafting unit of the National Assembly. So what you have in the National Assembly, as passed, is not the final document that comes to the President,” he said.

The Senate President said Nigerians have raised concern that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill contains many flaws which the lawmakers need to address.

“I know that many people were saying there were so many flaws in the bill that was brought to Mr. President, maybe what they had was the bill passed in the Senate or in the house, not the one that was cleaned up, the final document that was cleaned up, because even us we didn’t have that document.

“It’s up to political parties to decide which option is okay for them, and at what time, but I’m sure that all the options will be used, all the options will be used by political parties, in different occasions or whatever,” he said.