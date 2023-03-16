NASS supplementary elections hold in Sokoto, Edo, Yobĺe, 12 others *See full list

About 41 National Assembly seats covering eight Senatorial districts and 33 Federal constituencies will be conducted with the Governorship and State Assembly elections this weekend.

Details from the Independent Natinal Electoral Commission (INEC) office showed that, while the senatorial election did not hold in one senatorial district (Enugu East) as a result of the death of the candidate of the Labour Party, it also did not hold in one federal constituency in Edo state (Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben) because of the omission of the logo of one of the parties.

The National Assembly elections in Sokoto State have been suspended with the supplementary polls involving the three senatorial districts and 11 federal constituencies.

The rescheduled elections in Sokoto and 14 other states will hold this Saturday.

The details also showed that states where senatorial elections will hold are Enugu (Enugu East); Kebbi (Kebbi North); Plateau (Plateau Central); Yobe (Yobe South); Zamfara( Zamfara Central) and Sokoto (Sokoto East, North and South).

Also, supplementary elections will hold in two federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom (Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika and Ikono/In), Edo (Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben and Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode); Imo (Ikeduru/Mbaitoli and Isu/Njaba/Nkwere/Nwangele), Kano (Doguwa/Tudun Wada and Fagge); Kebbi (Arewa/Dandi and Koko/Besse/Maiyoma), Oyo (Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East and Oluyole); Rivers (Gokana/Khana and Port Harcourt II) as well as Zamfara (Gummi/Bukkuyum and Gusau/Tsafe).

The elections will also hold in one federal constituency in Taraba (Takum/Donga/Ussa), Kogi (Bassa/Dekina), Jigawa (Gumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar/Gagarawa), Ebonyi (Ezza North/Ishielu), Bayelsa (Southern Ijaw) and Anambra (Igbaru).

