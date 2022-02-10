NASS urged to pass bill on traditional profession

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), Alhaji Maikudi Shaba, has called on the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency pass the Traditional Medicine Bill to enhance the profession.

NANTMP president made the call while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected executives of Kaduna state chapter of the association in Kaduna and said the bill is aimed at sanitising the profession as well as ensuring the development of roots and herbs profession among others.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for working hand- in- hand with NANTMP for the development of the traditional medicine profession in Nigeria.

Shaba said so far 15 states have inaugurated Traditional Medicine Board and urged the other states to do so with a view to ensuring professionalism.

He also called on all members of NANTMP nationwide to be law abiding and to shun any form of disunity for the development of the association.