NASS Workers clamp down complex, demands payment of salaries

The premises of the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday completely shut lawmakers by Hundreds of staff working within the complex.

They continued to stay on and demand for payment of their entitlements.

The workers, under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, blocked the entrance of both chambers of the National Assembly, preventing lawmakers from entering.

The workers held placards bearing inscriptions such as ‘Omolori is a contractor’ ‘Killing staff with poor condition of service’ and ‘Constitute the National Assembly Commission Now.’

Mohammed Sani-Omolori is the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The workers, members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, chanted songs as they blocked the entrance of both chambers of the National Assembly.

They vowed not to allow lawmakers to hold plenaries until they received notification of payment.

The workers accused Mr Sani-Omolori of denying them their entitlements up to eight years and blocking the enforcement of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS)

“They are withholding our allowances for over eight years now,” one of the staff who declined to mention his name said. “Some of us have not received our allowances. This thing (CONLESS) was approved since 2010. They siphon money meant for training without training anybody.

“Normally, when you work for three years, you are entitled to promotion but no promotion. So many staff who have been due for promotion for years now have still not been promoted. At a time they released some promotions, they withheld some.”

Another protester who simply identified himself as Sunday said the management of the National Assembly betrayed an agreement with the workers.

They also demanded the immediate removal of Mr Sani-Omolori.

“The protest is about our salaries and allowances. In 2010 the Senate and the House of Reps acted on the recommendations of the National Assembly Service Commission and approved Consolidated Salaries Structures for National Assembly Staff.

“And at that time, a certain percentage which was supposed to be 50 per cent was paid at the time of approval with a promise that after that time, it would be extended to 100 per cent. That was the agreement.

“When the time came for them to complete implementations, the management of the National Assembly kept telling us approvals and releases have not been given and Ministry of Finance have not released the payment and so many excuses.

“When it comes to their own allowances, it’s not delayed one day. How come just stipends for staff is difficult for them? What we are protesting here, at the end of the day, it will not be more than N10, 000 or N15, 000 added to the salary of an officer here, but the legislators earn hundreds of millions.”

Asides implementation of CONLESS, Mr Sunday said the workers were protesting over staff promotions and training.

“As we speak now, the National Assembly Service Commission that is statutorily responsible for appointments and promotions has released promotions of officers that were successful at the last promotion exams; but till now the CNA (Clerk of the National Assembly) is withholding those promotions.

“We are also protesting staff training. Every year, there are huge budgets for training of staff but nothing like that has been done. Some staff have not had training since they came. But directors and senior officers keep putting themselves in hotels across the country in the name of training.”

Responding. the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori faulted the decision of the workers to shut out lawmakers from the chambers, claiming made several moves to forestall a face-off between the management of the legislature and the workers which manifested in a protest on Tuesday.

He explained that the poor implementation of the 2018 budget hampered the implementation of CONLESS.

“It is a matter that has been on for some time. They are despondent and we have also tried to explain to them that the payment of… There was an increase and we approve an increase payment for them which was captured in the 2018 budget. But as it is today, it is a common knowledge about the level of implementation of the 2018 budget, especially the new addition which has not been implemented. The money is not released, there is no way we can effect the payment.”

The Clerk said it is wrong for the workers to stop elected lawmakers from sitting.

“We told them it is wrong (to stop lawmakers from entering chambers). We tried to prevail on them to do things in the correct way. As a matter of fact, I wrote to them. I don’t know whether you have seen my response. I also had series of formal and informal consultations with their leadership all through yesterday in a bid to make them back out of what is clearly an act that is not in tune with even their own rules. As you can see, here they are.

“I am worried that a situation where you think that people should be able to look at things properly and then they are not looking at it, that is my worry.”

Mr Sani-Omolori enjoined the workers to be patient.

“I still insist they need to be patient with the system. Like I said in my reply to them, in an unprecedented manner, the presiding officers acceded without hesitation to their request for this percentage. It was agreed with them. It was bargained and we came to that agreement and they captured it in the budget. So how is it within their powers if the money is not released?

“And in any case, the reality on the ground is that it is not even the National Assembly that is suffering from the non-release of funds, it is confronting everyone. I think we all have to be patient with the time and the system,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.