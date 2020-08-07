NASS working to strengthen anti-graft law – Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Friday that the National Assembly was working on strengthening the country’s anti-graft laws.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving representatives of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa (GLAFA) to his office, Omo-Agege said the Ninth Assembly “will continue to give President Muhammadu Buhari the necessary support in his fight against corruption.”

According to him, this explains why the National Assembly intervenes whenever some government agencies appear to be veering off the normal course.

He said, “Talking about corruption, there has been an argument that we should make more laws and make punishments more stringent. Of course, there is also a school of thought which argues that we have enough laws but that we need to create incentives for those who are doing the investigations, arrests and prosecution so that they can see this as a really worthwhile effort without any top official hindering their work.

“Our job at the National Assembly is to assist President Buhari in strengthening these institutions, knowing full well that he will not be here forever. The National Assembly is strengthening the anti-corruption laws including the EFCC, ICPC enabling acts among others.”

Earlier, the leader of the team and President of GLAFA, Dr. O’Diakpo Obire, frowned upon the recent financial malfeasance rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He commended the National Assembly for its probe of the interventionist agency.