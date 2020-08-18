NASSLAF: Nwala briefs Speaker Gbajabiamila



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured the top chairmanship contender for the office of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF), High Chief Emeka Nwala, of his support to enhance the welfare of the aides.



Speaker Gbajabiamila stated that the welfare and wellbeing of legislative aides sit closely to his heart and he will at all times throw his weight behind ideals and programmes that would impact positively on aides in the discharge of their duties.



High Chief Nwala who is the top aide to Senate Chief Whip, Senator Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, also stressed that his priority is to ensure that the welfare of legislative aides is enhanced.



He assured the speaker that his administration will engage all stakeholders with the primary view of ensuring that the welfare of aides take top priority.



Barrister Nwala briefed the speaker when the number four citizen paid a private visit to the denate’s chief whip.

