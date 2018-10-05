NASU advocates labour unification

Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to lead the process of unifying organised labour into indivisible entity.

National President of union, Chris Ani, who gave the charge in Abuja at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, argued that a strong and virile unified labour centre would be in a better position to champion better condition of service for the Nigerian workers.

He added: “We strongly believe in the unification of labour into one strong and virile centre that will be able to deliver on the mandate of Nigerian workers”.

While calling on state governments to implement the peculiarity allowance to nonteaching staff employed in primary and postprimary education boards, the union also urged its members to “mobilise against state governors that are not sympathetic to welfare of workers.

“NASU members in primary, post-primary and technical education boards across the length and breadth of Nigeria have suffered tremendous hardship as a result of the refusal of some state governments to accord the payment of salaries the priority it deserves”, Ani said.

While commending the affected NASU members for their resilience and perseverance, he said: “We use this medium to urge all NASU members that have been negatively affected by non-payment of salaries in some states to ensure that they join other workers in their states in voting out of office, and replacing them with those who will treat the payment of salaries as a priority.

“NASU members are, therefore, advised to use their Personal Voter Card (PVC) wisely as any attempt to return these insensitive politicians will amount to voting for continuous hunger and non-payment of salaries for another four years”.

The purpose of WTD centred on “acknowledging, evaluating and enhancing the instructors of the world” and to give a chance to consider the issues identified with educators and the teaching process in general.

On this day, all kinds of different events are held all over the world.

This includes celebrations to honor specific teachers, or just teachers in general, and celebrations to recognise the contributions that teachers have made in the society.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.