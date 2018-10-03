NASU demands upward review of education budget

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), rose from its crucial National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, with a charge to governments at all levels to carry out an upward review of budgetary allocation to the education sector. The union also expressed sadness over the federal government’s decision to unilaterally adjourn; and thereby stall the work of the National Minimum Wage Committee, saying that the work of the committee has been seriously hampered by government’s failure to come up with its own figure. Addressing the meeting, President of NASU, Comrade Chris Ani, said bothe the federal and state governments have not accorded the funding of education the priority it deserves, describing this as very unfortunate. The NASU president said: “The budgetary allocation to education at the federal level is a far cry from the UNESCO recommended 26% of annual budget or 18% of a nation’s GDP. “Our findings show that budgetary allocation to the education sector at the Federal level has been on the decline in the last couple of years. For example, in 2004, 12% of the budget was allocated to education, while in 2015, 11%, in 2016, 8%, in 2017, 6%, and in 2016, 7%. From the above, it is clear that there is need for the government to do a rethink and review upwardly, budgetary allocation to the education sector. “This is important because infrastructures in our various tertiary educational institutions have collapsed considerably. The problem of brain drain, lack of adequate incentives and motivation for workers, as well as students’ unrest, which are some of the challenges in the sector, are all associated with lack of adequate funding. We therefore call on Federal and state governments to fund their tertiary institutions.” On the demand for a new national minimum national wage, Comrade Ani said the union was shocked that almost one year after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Ama Pepple-led committee, nothing concrete has come out from there. “Based on the provisions of the law, the labour strike is already belated, because the present salary was supposed to have been reviewed in the past two years,” Ani said. The NASU president said: “We are further saddened that the work of the committee has been seriously hampered by the lack of figures from both the Federal and state governments. “While commending the NLC for the issuance of 14- day ultimatum to the federal government on this matter, we in NASU restate the fact that nothing comes to Nigeria workers on a platter of gold. We must therefore be ready to fight for the rights of Nigerian workers. “We must insist that as the creator of the wealth of our nation, workers must be adequately remunerated. If therefore, the federal government continues its hide and seek game, we support the total strike action that will wake the governments from their slumber.”

