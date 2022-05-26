Natasha wins Kogi Central PDP senatorial primary, Ogembe, others kick

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Wednesday, became the first female member of the Peoples Democratic Party to pick the party’s ticket for Kogi Central senatorial election.

Akpoti-Uduaghan defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to PDP few months ago to vie for the Senate position.

At the end of the primary election held in Okene, headquarters of Kogi Central senatorial district that lasted for four hours, Barrister Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan emerged winner of the election after scoring 159 votes out of 173 votes casted.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Mr Mohammed Hassan, disclosed that 173 delegates from Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori-Magongo, Okehi and Okene LGAs were accredited for the election.

Hassan declared that Mahmud Ademu Attah scored 13 votes, Etudaye Muhammed Adomu, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke and Itopa Onimisi scored zero votes.

Addressing newsmen after her victory, Barrister Akpoti dedicated the victory to God and the people of Kogi Central who supported her aspiration.

Meanwhile, six out of the seven senatorial aspirants of the party have petitioned the national secretariat over alleged manipulation of the delegates’ list by the state chairman of the party, Engr. Sam Uhuotu.

The aggrieved aspirants are Senator Ahmed Ogembe, Hon. Abdulkareem Salihu, Muhammed Onimisi, Etudaye Muhammed, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke and Mahmud Ademu Attah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

