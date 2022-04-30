NATFORCE distances self from Adegbenro

The National Taskforce on Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE) has distanced itself from an interview granted by one Otunba Adegbenro Adejare, saying that “he is not our spokesperson”.

Adegbenro had granted an interview on the state of the nation recently, where he spoke about the level of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the development, NATFORCE spokesperson in a statement made available to journalists and authorized by the Director General Dr Baba Mohammed, said Adegbenro is not the spokesperson of the organisation and he is not authorized to grant interview on behalf of the agency.

He said Adegbenro who recently granted interview to sunnewsonline.com is not the spokesperson of the agency.

“We acknowledge and align with the present administration’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and other forms of crimes and criminality. The general public is advised to ignore all that came from Adegbenro,” the statement added.

