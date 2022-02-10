Nation rebuilding requires collaborative efforts of Nigerians at home, abroad – NIDCOM boss

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said building a new Nigeria can be actualised through mutual and collaborative efforts between Nigerians at home and those abroad.

A press statemnt by the NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, in Abuja, said Hon Dabiri-Erewa, stated this when she received a UK-based Nigerian Radiologist, Prof. Reuben Olu Obaro, in her office in Abuja.

Prof. Obaro, who works with the King George’s Hospital, has been resident of the UK for over 40 years, and has alongside his wife supported the healthcare system, home and abroad well.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu said Prof Obaro’s visit was in connection with planned donation and inauguration of medical equipment to some healthcare facilities in Ekiti state.

He said the NIDCOM boss commended Prof. Obaro for his concern for home affairs and his innumerable contribution to Nigeria, noting that, “The likes of him are part and parcel of nation building and his actions are worth emulating.”

The Chairman of the Commission assured him that NiDCOM was ready to render its support to his future projects.

Prof. Obaro, who said the gesture was a usual exercise on his part to give back to the community, stressed that Nigeria was blessed with many human, material and Intellectual resources, to reckon with countries like Israel, India and China among others to lead the world’s black people.

The visitor expressed happiness that the dream of establishing a Diaspora Commission in Nigeria became a reality, even as commended the NIDCOM boss for her efforts in putting Nigeria Diaspora on the global map and the country in general, as trailblazers.

According to the statement, Prof Obaro, who has been recognised with many awards, has been included in the NIDCOM’s Compendium of +600 Nigerians in the Diaspora.