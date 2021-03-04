National Archery C’ship ends in Abuja

The National Men and Women Archery Championship holding at the package ‘B’ of the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja as put together by the Nigeria Archery Federation will end today (Friday) with over 150 athletes participating in the 3 days tourney.

The event which started with seminar/workshop has athletes drawn from states like Lagos, Ogun, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Imo state while the Armed Forces, Police, Road Safety, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and some unattached are equally in attendance.

President of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Mohammed Abdullahi said the championship which suffered delays due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic cannot come at a better time than now, more so when the global sports are gradually opening up after almost one year of inactivity.

Adding that the championship will not only put Nigerian Archers in completion mood but will also help them to adequately prepare for both continental and global challenges ahead of the athletes

New athletes were discovered in the Championship which was played under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

