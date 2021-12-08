‘National Assembly Mosque to gulp N287.6million’

Proposed Mosque for the National Assembly is to gulp N287.6 million said the Chairman of the building Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau ( APC Kano Central).

Speaking during the signing ceremony between the committee and the contractor, Senator Shekarau said the project would take a period of 10 months from the time of commencement.

According to him, the funding will be from individuals’ contributions and members of Muslim community in the National Assembly including current and former elected members.

The membership of the committee he explained, comprises of four senators, 10 honourable members and three National Assembly management staff.

“A committee called National Assembly Muslim Mosque Building committee made up of 17 members is chaired by me,” he said. He said the management of the National Assembly, FCT Administration allocated plots of land within the National Assembly complex to build the mosque and another plot for Church for Christians in the National Assembly.

Senator Shekarau said the proposed centre of worship would cater for the increasing staff and visiting members of the public who are yearning for befitting places of worship.

The highlight of the briefing was the signing of contract agreement with contractor, Best Homes Construction Limited as well as presentation of award letter.

Senator Shekarau also said the ground breaking ceremony will come up later in the month.

