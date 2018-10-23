National Assembly saved Nigeria from collapse- Dogara

In order to attain stable, strong and effective governance in Nigeria,

the National Assembly must receive priority attention in terms of

capacity building, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu

Dogara, has said.

He made this known while delivering an address on the topic,

“Parliamentary Institution Building in Africa”, at the convocation

ceremony of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic

Studies (NILDS)/University of Benin Post Graduate Programmes for the

2015/2016 and 2016/2017 Academic sessions, which held at the National

Assembly.

The speaker explained that because the legislature is the true face of

democracy, especially in maturing democracies such as that of Nigeria,

where it serves as the stabilising force with robust constitutional

powers to check-mate the executive misuse and abuse of power which

occasionally rears its head.

Making a case for strengthening institutions to produce good

governance, Hon. Dogara added that the imperative of building healthy

and strong institutions, like the legislature, in place of strong

personalities, has been the bane of our democratic experience in

Nigeria.

Going further, he stated: “Time has come to reverse this trend in

order to achieve the goals of a robust and sustainable economic,

social and political development, not only in Nigeria but in Africa as

a whole.

“It is our considered opinion that if there is any institution of

government that should receive priority attention in terms of capacity

building, it is the legislature. This is because the Legislature is

the true face of democracy. In our maturing democracy in this country,

the Legislature is the stabilising force as it has robust

constitutional powers to check-mate the Executive misuse and abuse of

power which occasionally rears its head. Credit must be given to the

Nigerian parliament, which has continued to make laws, perform its

representative functions and make robust use of the power of oversight

in order to preserve our hard-won democracy and achieve good

governance.”

Elucidating further on the topic, he said a key factor in moving from

a nominal democracy to democracy that delivers development results for

people is an effective legislature that holds the executive to

account, especially in developing countries burdened by weak

governance structures like Nigeria and lamented that whereas much work

has been done on strengthening executive leadership, not much

attention has been paid to systematically building the capacity of the

legislature to effectively contribute to national development.

