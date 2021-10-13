National Chairman: PDP North-central stakeholders adopts Senator Ayu

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for 30th and 31st October, the North Central Stakeholders drawn from Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue states and Federal Capital Territory unanimously adopted the former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as their consensus candidate for the position of national chairman.



North central stakeholders meeting held Tuesday at Benue state governor’s logbe in Abuja commenced at about 8 pm and lasted 3 hours.



Blueprint gathered that party stakeholders from the zone prevailed on aspirants from the zone to step down for one another and allow a single candidate to emerge from the North Central zone.



Those whose names have been mentioned as aspiring for the PDP National Chairman from North Central zone are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senate President Ayu Iyorchia, former Minister of information, Professor Jerry Gana, former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris and former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu.



Blueprint gathered that after hours of deliberation among party stakeholders from North Central, the stakeholders adopted former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.



Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom disclosed that former Senate President, Ayu Iyorchia has been adopted.



He explained that “this is stakeholders meeting of central PDP in continuation of finding consensus Candidates for the National chairmanship of a party. Looking for someone with the capacity with the commitment, love and passion for our party. We met here for several hours.



“Amongst the five persons that were aspiring, the leadership of our party from North Central unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to be National Chairman of our party from the north-central, he declared.



Governor Ortom added that ” there was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time”.



He continued “tomorrow the norther stakeholders of our PDP are going to meet. So he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him.



At the meeting were Benue State Governor, former Senate Presidents, Sen. David Mark, Sen. Bukola Saraki and Dr Iyorchia Ayu.



Others include former Kogi State Governor, Idris Ibrahim, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed; BoT Chairman,Sen. Walid Jubrin; Prof. Jerry Gana among others.