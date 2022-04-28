National commissioner meets INEC youth ambassadors, calls for MOU

National Commissioner in-charge of Outreach and Partnership (OPC), Prof Kunle Ajayi, has called for memorandum of understanding between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the two youth ambassadors, Emmanuel Ikubese and Munitat Lecky.

A statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said Prof Kunle also enjoined them to support local ambassadors at the local and state levels as platforms for further mobilisation of youths.

The national commissioner met with the ambassadors at the on-going ECES Bridge Training for Disability Desk Officers of INEC held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement said the chairman of OPC saluted their significant individual contributions in influencing Nigerian youths towards the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The celebrities who spoke very passionately on how to advance the Nigerian democratic project and how to make Nigerian youths positively key into the project, underscored the need to make themselves useful in playing productive roles in the democratic system.

They both condemned the engagement of youths in negative roles by political elites.

The two ambassadors equally recounted their current individual initiatives in mobilising youths to engage in non-violent roles in the process towards conducting the 2023 general elections.

They also promised to mobilise others to produce more songs and jingles on the General elections.

The two promised to mobilise the other Youth Ambassadors for that purpose.

Also present at the impromptu meeting were the Ag. Director, Gender & Inclusivity Department, Mrs Dorothy Bello, and the Assistant Director in-charge of Youth matters, Mr. Samuel Bassey.

