National convention: APC group wants disciplinary action against erring members

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) support group have demanded urgent disciplinary action against some of its members in the run up to the National convention.

The Convener Malam Isah Jabbi in a remark said, “We are seriously disturbed by the outcomes of some ill-intentioned nocturnal meetings, conspiracy gatherings and court actions instituted against the APC CCECPC under the able leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni including the recent attempts to use the National Assembly to assert a move to disenfranchise eligible and experienced public office holders.

“Prominent among these unbecoming acts of sabotage are those being engineered and perpetrated by former Zamfara state Governor H. E Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari and his co traveller former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa both of Zamfara state.

“We the APC youth support group haven analysed the entire situation and the present scenario hereby call on the APC national leadership to urgently take disciplinary actions against all persons working against the interests of the party for their selfish interests.

“We condemn whole heartedly the acts of contempt exhibited by persons expected to show leadership by purchasing nomination forms for offices that have been allocated out of their zones.

“Consequently, we hereby call on the National leadership to immediately dismiss persons such as H. E Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari and Senator Marafa,” Jabbi added.