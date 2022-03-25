National Convention: APC unveils official hashtag, affirms party unity, readiness

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2022 National Convention, has unveiled the official hastag to be used on social media platforms for the coverage of the party’s National Convention.

The convention is scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022.

The chosen hashtag is #TheAPCNationalConvention.

While unveiling the hashtag during a media briefing Friday, governor Sule said, “APC is united as ever.

“Firstly, we reiterate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready and fully set to host the biggest party convention in Africa on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“The party is united and ready to deliver on the mandates that got it elected into office by millions of Nigerians.

“We all know the functionality of the social media in expanding and amplifying communications, and this is why we are launching the hashtag to push home our message on the importance of the convention to the global online audience.

“The chosen hashtag is #APCNationalConvention”, and we adopted this to solidify our narrative that we are united party men and women with one aim, which is to have one of the best party conventions ever seen in this country.

“Party delegates to the convention will be drawn from across the 36 States and FCT, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), media, civil societies and as observers to the convention.”

Veteran Journalist and Chairperson of the new media sub-committe for the convention, Mrs Mary Ikoku, said, “The party has been deliberate in pushing the right information to the teaming Nigerian population especially the youths via conventional and social media platforms.

“The social media as a veritable communication channel has also been well-explored in carrying out the right message which will continue to enlighten every Nigerian.”