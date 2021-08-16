National convention: APC youths root for Sani Musa as National Chairman

As the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), draws closer, a youth wing of the party has endorsed Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East), for the position of National Chairman.



Endorsement of Senator Sani Musa for the exalted position of the party was made by a delegation of the youths under the aegis of APC National Youth Network, Niger state chapter in Abuja on Monday.



Speaking on behalf of the youths, at the residence of the Senator, the leader of the delegation, Usman Muhammad Apaya, declared that Sani Musa is the most qualified candidate to lead the party to another election victory in 2023.



He explained that the group settled for Senator Sani Musa who chairs the Senate Commitee on General Services, because of his wealth of experience on managerial, administrative and political issues.



Apaya who doubles as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC National Youth Network, described the Senator as a grassroots mobiliser and bridge builder, adding, “with the current state of the APC, the party needs the leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“Your victory in the National Chairmanship race will not only be a victory to Niger State, but for all members of APC worldwide for the simple reason that you single handedly gave soul to the APC and saved it from political assassins who attempted to kill the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians that was given to the APC in 2015, the victory every one is enjoying today.



“The exceptional qualities you have exhibited over the time are all worthy of emulation, needed to be appreciated and rewarded with the position of National Chairmanship of the APC and you have the capacity and capability to lead the APC to victory come 2023 general elections.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.



“With you at the top echelon of our great party, we are rest assured that, 2023 is going to be a ” Broom Revolution” across the country where APC will certainly sweep all the 36 States of the country, including the FCT into its fold, especially with the developmental projects that have been completed, with some ongoing which are all billed to be commissioned before the expiration of tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.”



Senator Musa according to him, has excellent presentation skills, political knowledge, bill sponsorship, teamwork, policy development, analytical reasoning, policy negotiation and progressive leadership qualities.



”We are rooting for him because he is a progressive Senator with strong history of leading high-performance teams to meet or exceed set objectives or goals,” he said.

In his remarks, Senator Musa who thanked the group for the endorsement, promised to give his all, in terms of purposeful and result oriented leadership anchored on internal democracy of the party, if elected as the National Chairman at the forthcoming National Convention.