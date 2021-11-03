National Convention: How PDP govs carried the day against Atiku, Lamido, others

As the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), elected its new National Working Committee (NWC) that will pilot the affairs of the party for another 4 years, ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU examines how governors took over the party’s structure against the wishes of other stakeholders



Emergence of “Nigeria Rescue Mission” team

Against all odds, the PDP at its 8th National Elective Convention tagged: “Nigeria Rescue Mission”, elected a new set of leaders that would take over from the outgoing NWC led by Acting Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi on December 9th.



Having emerged as the consensus candidate of the North, where the National Chairman was zoned, the former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu from Benue state, North Central was declared National Chairman-elect of the party after 3, 426 delegates affirmed the consensus arrangement.

Similarly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu emerged the winner of the National Secretary of the party unopposed.

As earlier reported 18 out of the 21 National Working Committee (NWC) offices were unopposed.





However, for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) that was keenly contested, former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja was declared the winner after polling 2,004 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja. Meanwhile, Arapaja’s challenger, former governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola garnered 705 votes.

In a related development, the position of National Youth Leader, was won by Mohammed Kadade Sulieman with 3,072 against his closest rival Usman ElKudan who polled 219.

And for the Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Iliya Damagum who polled 2,222 defeated former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Maryam Ina Ciroma who scored 365.

Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Chairman Electoral Sub-Committee of the convention Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who announced the results commended party faithful for what he described as a successful national convention.



Other elected officers through the party’s unopposed contest that scored 3,426 votes were Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, national treasurer and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, national legal adviser.

Umar Bature is the new national organizing secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro emerged as national financial secretary, Stella Effah-Attoe national woman leader and Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (national auditor)

Setonji Koshoede is the new deputy national secretary, Ndubisi Eneh David, deputy national treasurer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, deputy national publicity secretary, Ighoyota Amori, deputy national organizing secretary, Adamu Kamale, deputy national financial secretary, Hajaja Yakubu Wanka, deputy national woman leader, Timothy Osadolor, deputy national youth leader and Okechukwu Osuoha, deputy national legal adviser.

Governors now in charge

The PDP 2021 Elective National Convention was not just about electing new NWC, but about the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Notably, the journey to the PDP 2021 National Convention was rough after a High Court in Rivers state suspended Prince Uche Secondus.

Consequently, party stakeholders that are interested in the 2023 Presidential election became divided over the composition of the National Working Committee (NWC), solely to protect their interests.

It is along this line that the 13 PDP governors converged to ensure that they had their loyalists dominate the party’s NWC. After a series of meetings, Blueprint learnt that they all agreed to ensure their delegates vote anyone they supported.

Consequently, they engaged in a consensus arrangement and this made 18 of the National candidates run unopposed. For the other three, Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Youth Leader the governors like in 2017 when they had “Unity List” came up with a “Consensus List”. Delegates from almost all states were seen with the ‘consensus list’ suspected to have emanated from the governors.

A source, who did not want his name in print disclosed that as the contenders for Deputy National Chairman (South), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who had refused to back down for the favoured candidate, Taofeek Arapaja, after much entreaties from the governors and other stakeholders, was said to have been backed by the PDP 2019 Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, immediate past President of Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, former governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido and a few former governors.

Interestingly Arapaja, who was backed by the majority of PDP governors, surprisingly had his way at the convention with 2004 votes to defeat Oyinlola, who scored 705 votes.

The source told Blueprint that Atiku, Saraki, Lamido and others met for hours at Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the convention, unfortunately like it was in the past, the governors still had their way.

Another source close to the party disclosed that the PDP governors wanted Mohammed Kadade Sulieman as a consensus for National Youth Leader, so they mounted pressure on another aspirant for the position, Usman Elkudan, to step down. When all their plot failed, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri reached out to former Vice President, Namadi Sambo to prevail on Elkudan to step down. Yet, Elkudan insisted on going to the poll.



Therefore, the governors ensured that they prepared “consensus list” to ensure that Sulieman won with 3,072 against his closest rival ElKudan who polled 219.

Implications

With almost all party national offices in their pockets, obviously, the governors have once again taken over the party’s structure to perfect their plans.

The events that preceded the convention were for the governors to consolidate their position and stronghold which points to their direction ahead of the 2023 election.

The source said, “Recall that at the 2018 presidential convention, Atiku defeated Aminu Tambuwal to pick the presidential ticket, a development that the governors were not comfortable with.”

Blueprint gathered that they have vowed to do all that needs to be done to ensure that one of them clinched the party’s presidential ticket in 2023.

Analysts are of the view that what the governors’ victory at this convention implied was that, they might have their way in the party presidential primaries in 2022.

We will move ahead to develop this country – Ayu

But the PDP National Chairman-elect, former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, assured that from the outcome of the 2021 National Convention tagged “Nigeria Rescue Mission” the party and its leaders will move ahead to develop Nigeria.

In his appreciation speech, Ayu berated the ruling party and others who wished that the convention will lead to the break up of PDP, adding that such people were dreaming in wonderland and that their dreams were misplaced.

Appreciating all who took time as delegates, observers, supporters, members of the media and members of the security services, to make the event wonderful, Ayu added that “Those who have lost hope, should know that Nigeria is not a divided country. A small group of people decided to divide Nigeria. PDP will come back to unite our people, put them together, North and South, East and West.

“We will move ahead to develop this country. We did it before. We are going to do it again. I want to thank the governors. I want to thank the delegates. I want to thank our supporters and every single person, who has made this event such a huge success.

“I believe the order party can never hold a convention. Because even state Congress they cannot hold. They have produced 92 state chairmen for 36 states, how can they hold a successful convention which the PDP has done? We are waiting for them. This is a challenge to them. Let them come and hold a successful convention which the PDP has done. This is a quit notice. PDP is back and is taking back the country to develop it,” Ayu said.