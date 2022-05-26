National Convention: PDP appoints 16 Kwarans into sub-committees

No fewer than sixteen members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state made the list of the National Convention sub-committees of the party ahead of its presidential primaries slated to hold Saturday in Abuja.

Former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed (Special Duties) and ex-Speakers, Rt Hon Rasak Atunwa (accreditation) and Dr Ali Ahmad (Medical) are among the Kwara PDP members who made the list as released by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Barr. Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade on Thursday.

Others who made the list are:

Below are some of the notable names of Kwarans appointed into the PDP National Convention Sub-Committees: Hajia Sarat Adebayo – Venue and Protocol, Barr. Ayansola Atolagbe – Special Duty, Hon. Mashood Bakare – Transport, Barr. Isiaka Tunji Abdulhameed – Security, Hon. Mas’ud Adebimpe – Publicity and Hon. Babatunde Muhammed – Electoral, Medical and Accreditation.

Others include, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi – Electoral, Hajia Bilkisu Oniyangi – Transport, Hon. Mas’ud Adebimpe – Entertainment & Publicity, Alhaji Saka Isau, SAN – Transport, Muhammed Ibrahim Ajia – Security, Pharm. Kale Ayo – Medical and Risikat M. Abdullahi – Entertainment.

