National Convention: PDP Dismisses APC’s Vote-Buying Allegation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the vote buying allegations that was levelled the winner of its presidential primary Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. PDP claimed that the uneasiness, apprehension and nervousness in President Muhammadu Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) started since the emergence of its Presidential candidate on Sunday.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday noted that “such nervousness in the deflated party has led to a renewed attempt at smear campaign with spurious allegations against our Presidential candidate; a defeatist approach that shows that the APC and the Buhari Presidency are afraid of the Atiku candidacy and have reached their wits end, well ahead of the elections.

“The claims, by APC, of vote-buying at our national convention, is therefore, not only false but completely unfounded and symptomatic of a party that has totally lost bearing and now engaged in rumour mongering.

“However, for us as a party, such allegation from the APC is not unexpected given that it had tried everything possible to scuttle our national convention and Presidential primary but woefully failed, hence the desperation to engage in attempt to discredit the process that has been acclaimed as the beat in our political history.

It added that, “Unlike the APC that has an unpopular Presidential candidate, who has failed in governance, foisted on it without an election, the whole world watched with excitement as 12 aspirants contested the PDP Presidential primary, where delegates drawn from respected Nigerians across the country, freely voted for a candidate of their choice.

“To the amusement of Nigerians, the APC conducted a non-contested convention in which it declared President Buhari as “winner” with over 14 million fictitious votes.

“In their desperation, they forgot that “Winning” as a word connotes contest. Strangely, the APC declared a candidate as having won when there was never a contest – a charade by a deceptive party with duplicitous leaders!

“While we note that the APC is suffering from a pre-defeat trauma, we caution this fading party and its presidential candidate, who had failed our nation, to steer clear of our party and get ready for issue-based campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It is instructive to state that their attempt at smear campaign against our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will fail as Nigerians are interested only in the candidate that can make a turn around of the ugly situation Buhari Presidency has sunk us.

The party also made it known that, there has been spontaneous and widespread jubilation across Nigeria over our successful Presidential primary, leading to the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate.

Continuing, the statement reads ” the PDP appreciates the continued outpouring of solidarity, goodwill and prayers for the party and its Presidential candidate, particularly since Sunday’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“In the last 24 hours, our great party and our Presidential candidate have been inundated with innumerable solidarity messages by millions of Nigerians from across all ages, gender,religious, sectional and even political divides.

“The PDP notes, with the highest sense of responsibility, the confidence Nigerians repose on it as the epicenter for their determination to oust the irredeemably incompetent, oppressive, reckless, deceptive and inherently corrupt administration of President Buhari and the dysfunctional APC.

“Our party particularly appreciates the immediate collapsing of the campaign structures of other aspirants across the country to boost a formidable front for our great party ahead of the elections.

“Their vigourous campaigns and consultations took the message of the rebranded PDP to the nooks and crannies of our nation. They not only rekindled the zeal on the democratic process, but also consolidated the confidence Nigerians have on the PDP as the vehicle to return our dear nation to the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

