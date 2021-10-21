National Convention: PDP will come out united – Tambuwal

The chairman People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wednesday said the party will come out of the national convention slated for 30th and 31st October united.

Tambuwal stated this while briefing journalist at the end of the PDP governors meeting in Abuja adding that the work for the convention is in progress.

He said: “we have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the Convention Planning/organizing Committee. The governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said that we are on course and by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on the 30th and 31st of this month.

The Sokoto state governor added that: “We are very grateful to the committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing. We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realise their aspirations and we shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.

“The work for the convention is in progress for us to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.”

Responding to question on whether the presence of northern stakeholders consensus candidate, the former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, national secretary aspirants, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu and aspirant for the national organising secretary was an indication of a tacit endorsement by the governors, Tambuwal said ” No, no, no. They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left. Thank you”.

The meeting which held at the Akwa Ibom State governor’s lodge, had in attendance all the governors including Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa) Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi). Two governors that were absent include Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Samuel Ortom.