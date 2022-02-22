National Div.1 league to hold in Benin City

The National Division One League 2021 will hold this week in Benin City, Edo state.

According to the Secretary General of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed, the second tier league which is a promotional league for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, will commence from the February 25 to March 6, 2022.

Alhaji Maigidansanma noted that this edition of the National Division One League is the 2021 edition which was to hold in November 2021 but was postponed to give host and sponsor, the Edo State Government an ample time to prepare.

“This edition of the National Division One League will hold from the 25th of February to March 6th 2022 in Benin City”. Alhaji Maigidansanma said.

“All the teams participating are registered and are raring to go.

For emphasis, this is the 2021 edition of the National Division One League so TEAMS RELEGATED IN 2020 ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2021 edition” Alhaji Maigidansanma concluded.

About 30 teams; 20 male teams and 10 female teams, are expected to participate in the Division One League which is a promotional championship to the top flight Prudent Energy Handball Premier.

The winners in the Male and Female Categories will automatically get promotional ticket to be part of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier during the first phase in May this year.