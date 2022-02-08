National Division 1 Handball League to hold in Benin

The National Division One Handball League for 2021 will hold this February in Benin City, Edo State.

The second tier handball league now sponsored and hosted by the Edo State Government, will hold from February 25 to March 6, 2022.

According to a statement by the HFN Secretary General, Alhaji Maigidansanma Mohammed, the executive board of the HFN led by Mr. Sam Ocheho in a virtual meeting on Sunday, settled for the date after getting the nod from the officials of the Edo State Government and the state’s handball association.

“The Executive Board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria led by Mr. Sam Ocheho had a meeting virtually yesterday (Sunday) wherein they fixed the date for the National Division One Handball League after getting the mandate from the Edo State Government” Alhaji Maigidansanma said.

About 30 teams – 20 male teams and 10 female teams, are expected to participate in the Division One League which is a promotional championship to the top flight Prudent Energy Handball Premier.

The winners in the Male and Female Categories will automatically get promotional ticket to be part of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier 2022.

The National Division One League 2021 which was to hold in November last year was postponed after the Edo State Government asked for time to prepare.