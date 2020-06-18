National FAs to determine continental representatives – CAF

With the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions.

Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria up to group the knockout stages this season but it’s yet to be determined when the NPFL will be concluded. The league if concluded produces teams that represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

“Circumstances are different from a country to another as the league could be canceled or lasts for a longer time in some countries,” explained Samson Adamu, CAF Director of Competition.

“Local football federations will decide its representatives in the Champions League and Confederation Cup next season, not CAF.” Samson stated.

“CAF can’t intervene in the destiny of local competitions. Every local federation has the right to decide with its government whether to complete or to cancel the seasons,” concluded Samson.