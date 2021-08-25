National grid restored after 3,560MW loss

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Tuesday, disclosed that it has restored the national grid, which collapsed on Monday.

Blueprint gathered that the collapse caused an initial loss of 402 megawatts (MW) from the grid network and subsequently a total of 3,560MW from the grid was finally collapsed.

Though some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) did not experience the collapse, two Discos, Eko and Kaduna DisCos, apologised to their customers.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, in a message to its customers on its Facebook page, said: “We regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that’s causing outages across our network.

“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.

Similarly, the Kaduna Electric, said: “We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states which is due to a system collapse from the national grid. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up.We regret any inconvenience this may cause all our customers.”

However, TCN in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 1.06pm yesterday, 23rd August 2021.

The incident, according to her, followed a sudden drop in system frequency from 50.18Hz to 47.63Hz that caused system instability and consequently the collapse of a part of the national grid.

“However, the partial system disturbance did not affect parts of the grid such as Afam Complex, Alaoji, Ikot Ekpene, Odukpani, and Calabar axis, which means that electricity supply to these areas was not interrupted by the incident.

“According to reports from the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) readings and some substations, control panel readings by System Operators showed that some units from a particular generating station tripped suddenly, causing an initial loss of 402 megawatts (MW) from the grid network.

“This caused a destabilising imbalance, which further caused the pulling out a total of 3,560MW from the grid that finally collapsed part of the national grid”, she said.

Mbah said TCN commenced the immediate recovery of the grid at 1:19pm through Shiroro Generating Station and almost immediately restored electricity to Abuja axis.

“The Alaoji – Onitsha axis was restored at about the same time as Abuja, while the Shiroro – Mando axis, on the other hand, was restored by 3.42pm. By 6.57pm yesterday (Monday), the national grid was fully recovered and operational”, she said.