National Park, NESREA sensitise FCT markets against bushmeat

National Park Service in partnership with National Environmental Standards and Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has embarked on a sensitisation campaign on bushmeat consumption to markets in the FCT.

Conservator of Park (CP) , Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed, disclosed this on the sidelines of a sensitisation campaign to Gosa Market along airport road in Abuja.

The Conservator who revealed that the purpose of the campaign was to educate people on zoonotic disease, especially the vendors of bushmeat on the dangers it posed to the heath of humans.

He said zoonoses is a disease that could be transmitted from animal to humans and vice versa.

His words: “The main objective of our outing is to sensitise the public on the significance of zoonoses.

“It is a disease that can be transmitted from man to animal or animal to human and to some extent they have been traced to bushmeat.

“We are here to educate the public , those that are into it, the vendors of bush meat to avoid it.

“There are a whole list of zoonotic diseases that originate from wildlife that is the bush meat people consume, such as tuberculosis, Ebola and currently the corona virus has been traced to wildlife.

“So we said we should come to those joints and spots to educate them because the hunters just kill these animals and the lifeless bodies are brought in for them, and they buy.

“Before they process for selling, the vendors are the first contact and the disease is spread through contact and the disease keeps spreading from humans to even domestic animals. So that is why we are here.”

He noted that the campaign would be continuous and the first target was Kuje Area Council and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Mohammed, however, said funding was needed to continue to support the exercise.

He also advised the public to avoid buying bushmeat as the best option to avoid the disease.

A Bushmeat seller, Christiana Godwin, who spoke to Blueprint thanked the organisers of the programme and promised to abide by the rules .

“What I will do is to abide by the rules. If I want to buy the bushmeat, I will know how to buy it as they have enlightened us.

“I will tell my customers to obey the social distancing when they come to buy.”

Market Manager, Kuje Area Council, Mr Baba-Aduga Mukailu, thanked the National park and NESREA for the programme.