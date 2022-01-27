National security: COAS interfaces with stakeholders in Kano, visits Ganduje, Emir

In an effort to improve security in the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Wednesday, met with the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the COAS while speaking at the Government House Kano, stated that he was in the state on a working visit to 3 Brigade Kano and Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) Falgore, where the ongoing 82 Regular Recruit Intake screening exercise into the Nigerian Army is being conducted.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Kano state for their support to Nigerian Army formations and units in Kano state, particularly, NABFC in Falgore forest.

He added that the facility has become a veritable training ground for troops of the Nigerian Army and potential recruits.

Governor Ganduje in his remarks commended the COAS for his leadership qualities in the command and administration of the Nigerian Army.

He pledged his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and gave assurance of commencement of phase II of the state government’s support to NABFC.

In a similar development, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero has called on all well-meaning Nigerians to throw their weight behind the Nigerian Army and other security agencies tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The Royal father made the call, while receiving the COAS at his palace in Kano.

He pointed out that citizen engagement and support are crucial for operational success.

He commended the Nigerian Army for the sacrifices and relentless efforts of its troops in the pursuit of peace and security in Kano and the nation in general.

The Royal father also offered prayers for troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as other security agencies, especially those who lost their lives in the fight against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.