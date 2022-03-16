National security: DHQ seeks partnership with Blueprint

The Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor, has solicited the support of the media in ensuring peace and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

General Akpor said this is in line with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor’s call for an all society approach to dealing with situations particularly security situations.

The DDI, who spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy call to Blueprint newspapers corporate headquarters in Abuja, said the military depends on the media to safeguard the soul of the country, which is that space where kinetic operations cannot reach.

He said: “As enshrined in section 217 of the 1999 constitution, ours is to defend the territorial integrity, ours is to ensure that our borders are safe, ours is to ensure that the physical space is safe but what about that space that is not physical? That is where we need your collaboration and cooperation.

“Mine is to leverage on the already existing relationship between Blueprint Newspapers and the Armed Forces of Nigeria. As we carry out our constitutional roles, which is to guard the physical space, we will be depending on you to guard the soul of the country, which is that space where kinetic operations cannot reach.

“So it is for that sake that I have come to continue to solicit your support and continued engagements to ensure that we can all do our beats. I know that you have been doing your beats, I urge you to continue to do your best to ensure that the space is safe. “

He urged the media to always consider national security in its reportage, adding that Nigerians can only live their dreams in a peaceful country.

“So as you manage the opinion of Nigerians particularly with respect to military operations, I want you to do that with national security in mind. It is only when the country is peaceful that we can all live our dreams.”

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of Blueprint Newspapers, Malam Salisu Umar, who assured the DDI of Blueprint’s continuous support, urged Nigerians to always support and appreciate the military because there can’t be development without peace.

“We have come to realize that there is no way you can think of development and growth without peace. And those people who are in the vanguard of maintaining peace in the country should be appreciated and celebrated. That is why we will continue to appreciate and celebrate you people.

“In fact we have a page dedicated on a weekly basis to showcase the activities of the military. This is part of the support we are giving to the military and we will continue to give that support to the military,” he said.