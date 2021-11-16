National security: Setting pace for virile NSCDC

Every result-oriented leader and manager on assumption on duty must carry out extensive research, vetting, auditing and a comprehensive appraisal of human and material resources in the organisation in order to reposition them for efficient and effective performance.

It is no longer a debatable issue or an arguable news to peruse, that proficient results are not obtainable by haphazard approach to core objectives, rather it should take mental investment with well mapped out strategies and ardent adherence to succinct principles and procedures.



These are the modus operandi and forensic paraphernalia adopted by the new Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Ahmed Audi (PhD), who assumed duty in February 2021 after a thorough, transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior and the Board to ensure the most suitable, among the top ranking officers in the service, was appointed to replace the outgoing CG.



A well trained, cultured and nurtured Laminga born achiever per excellence, chosen as CG to pilot the affairs of NSCDC is in tandem with the principle of round peg in a round hole. The Winsome model, Audi is an intellectually resourceful material, a reformer to defunct institutions, a meticulous moderator, a mental investor and someone who is well informed and equipped to achieve desired results at all times.

Over the years now, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) which is a paramilitary institution saddled with the responsibility of providing measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and it’s citizenry have not attained the expected heights in their performance due to seemingly debilitating factors. Being a paramilitary institution, the personnels are supposed to undergo continuous capacity training and development to meet up with the high rate of insecurity and heinous crimes in the country, but the opportunity for such was slim and exiguous.



Meanwhile, they are being sent to carry out complicated and Herculean task like going after destroyers of public institutions, oil pipe vandals, kidnappers, rapist, brigands and other unwholesome vices.

The institution doesn’t have enough working tools, good office space and operation vehicles to carry out such critical assignments.

The staffs are not well motivated, promoted as when due and there are heavy backlog of their salaries and allowances.

So they kept murmuring, yelling and honking like a goose in the process of discharging their lawful duties.



The cardinal areas that was conspicuously missing was arms training and handling especially among the female folks.

These and many more were notable inherited challenges and bottleneck crippling the effective performance of this great and noble institutions and Audi, who have learnt the rope over time, is adequately prepared to leave unprecedented legacies that will transform the institution to greater heights where generations even yet unborn will be proud of.

Recently, the consummate intellectual, Audi upon assumption have carried out personnel auditing to capture the exact number of the Corps in preparation for their welfare and to avoid ghost workers. He has also trained and replicated the female squad on arms handling in all the command in the country. The free training of corps in arms handling, reformation of Agro- rangers squad to protect crop farmers and special force for tactical and technical assignments are so virile, formidable and superb to the point that they also offered training services to Nigeria Airport security and other security institutions.

Several corps who are being tested, proven above board with track records and trusted to handle critical assignments are being deployed accordingly to key areas that their services are desired.

Audi have brought the mandate and image of the institution to limelight and global standard.

Although, it’s a common practice by die hard critics to search for irrelevant information with the aim of placing badge of degradation on someone just to operate the pull him down syndrome, but a doyen administrator Audi is competent enough to bring their activities to bear by responding fervently to issue based comments instead of reacting to mere castigations.

Recently, some less knowledgeable contractors begging for attention and who doesn’t know much about the charisma of Audi came up with fictitious information just to cause distractions.

They allerged that, CG Ahmed Audi, the man with towering integrity is muddling and mismanaging the affairs of NSCDC by awarding and paying contractors who are only his cronies.

Also, started that his personnel redeployment exercise is ineptitude.

On this premise I would like to use this platform to draw the attention of our law makers in National Assembly to one of their core objectives which is oversight function to keenly rise up and beam their search light on our contractors handling public facilities and institutions.



You could agree with me, that the poorly constructed collapsed bridges, deplorable roads which some were constructed and tarred on paper but not seen, uncompleted and dilapidated public structures were all the handwork of these contractors. Some of the government contracts were awarded and executed on papers but no evidence to show for them.



These are polemic issues, moral decays and misdemeanor displayed by Nigeria contractors that the proactive commandant, a polymath of high repute would like to avoid in NSCDC.

It’s quite early, so disheartening and cacophonous to start looking for means of denting the hard earned integrity of Audi as CG.

Ebo, a public affairs analyst, writes from

Abuja.