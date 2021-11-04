National Youth Conference: FG receives action plan for implementation as Dare declares new dawn youths

As the maiden edition of the National Youth Conference (NYC) ended in Abuja with about 34 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, major youth organisations and agencies participating in the programme, the federal government has been presented with an action plan for implementation.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who received the recommendations and outcomes of the Conference contained in a communiqué, at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, stated that the event was a “New dawn for the Nigerian Youth”.

He assured that government will look into the recommendations and action points emanating from the programme with a view to expediting action within the framework policy of this administration.

Mr Dare who acknowledged that young Nigerians are the most strategic asset for economic strength, growth and development of the nation, explained that, this is the reason the present administration came up with the initiative of the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund(NYIF) to boost employability and creative skills that will enable them transition seamlessly into professionals and nation builders.

He assured that the commitment of the present administration to youth development remains consistent and unwavering in bringing the youth of this nation on board as learners and decision makers who will do the country proud now and in the future.

Dare who applauded the participants for taking advantage of the opportunity given them by the federal government for engagement, commended relevant government agencies, all stakeholders, private sector partners and the Nigerian youth in particular for their active and robust contributions at the conference.

He stated further that, this will not only promote youth inclusiveness in government policy decision, but also in the area of politics and governance, security, employment opportunities, education, skills acquisition, empowerment, innovation and self-development.

Some of the action plans contained in the communiqué presented to the federal government for consideration and implementation at the end of the youth conference include among others; inclusion in politics, nation building, peace, unity and security, utilisation of the soft power of sports, entertainment and creativity, enhancing education as well as creating the enabling environment for innovation and technology for youth development.