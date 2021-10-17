National Youth Games: Delta increase medal haul as athletics events kick off

All attention at the National Youth Games has shifted to the athletics tracks as the chase for medals hots up in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Defending champions Delta state are leaving no stones unturned, as the seek to increase their medal haul.

They have now amassed a total number of 48 medals at the ongoing games.

Edo State is sitting comfortably in second place on the log.

Team Edo look good to garner enough medals to sustain their position on the medals table with some of their athletes qualifying for the semi final of the women 100m Athletics, while their male Volleyball team also booked their place in the semi finals.

Relief came the way of Team Kano, when Dorcas Dauda, on Sunday evening clinched gold in women’s 42kg wrestling event.

Dorcas, at the University of Ilorin indoor sports hall, beat her opponent from Bayelsa, to win the first gold to be recorded by Team Kano at the Games.