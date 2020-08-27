National Youth Investment Fund will create jobs, wealth – Youth Coalition

Coalition of Nigerian Youth Associations has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the National Youth Investment Fund and approving N75 billion for its uptake, noting that the intervention will create job opportunities.

National Coordinator of the Coalition, Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere, who gave the commendation in Kaduna on Thursday, said the Fund if well managed would create wealth among the teeming youth in the country.



He explained that the establishment of the fund by President Muhammadu Buhari would enable the teeming Nigerian youth to be economically motivated for sustainability. He assured that the fund would go a long way in empowering youth to invest in order to become self-reliant.

The Coalition appealed to youth to take advantage of the opportunity initiated by the federal government to be recognized in the society.

It also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and programs particularly, the establishments of commissions on diaspora and disability, Artisan Gold Mining Development Initiatives, Ajaokuta ongoing project, Railway Corporation, Water Inland ways, Ecosystems digital ongoing developmental projects and other reforms under this adminstration.



The coalition appealed to Nigerians to calm down as the present adminstration has the wherewithal to take Nigerians to the promised land.