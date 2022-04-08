Nations Cup: 28 years after, FG hands over Cs of O to Eguavoen, Rufa’i, 6 others

The federal government on Friday handed over the Certificates of Occupancy (Cs of O) to the eight out of the 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles squad to fulfill the promise made 28 years ago.

The government had in 1994 promised members of the Super Eagles, who won the 1994 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia, houses in their preferred states.

However, many years after, the promise was not redeemed until the government through its National Housing Programme (NHP) executed it across the country started allocating houses to the members of the squad.

The beneficiaries are: The immediate past Technical Adviser of the team, Austin Eguavoen; Peter Rufa’I; Victor Ikpeba; Sunday Oliseh; Isaac Semitoje; Col. A. Asielue; Stephen Edema and the late Uche Okafor.

The late Okafor was allocated a house in Owerri, Imo state; Oliseh (Abeokuta, Ogun state); Peter Rufa’i, Semitoje, Eguavoen, Victor Ikpeba, Asielue and Edema, were allocated houses in Asaba, Delta state.

Speaking at the short event in Abuja, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, called the attention of the government to the fact the 1994 promise made to the Super Eagles was not redeemed.

He said the allocation houses and their Cs of O to the beneficiaries were to ensure that the promise made 28 years was redeemed.

“We also arranged for members who are beneficiaries to choose the states, the places where all of these have been done. Now, we anticipated that it was possible to give you allocation letters, and then we like to see your Cs of O or you’re choosing your flat. We wanted to ensure that it was not too late for them,” he said.

Responding, on behalf of his teammates, Eguavoen thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Sports and his Works and Housing counterpart for the gesture.

Eguavoen, who also apologised for the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said many governments failed to redeem the promise made to the team in 1994.