Nation’s development yet to match greatness – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday said the country’s development is not yet commensurate with its greatness.

Speaking on “Harnessing Our Diversity for National Development” at the interdenominational church service to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th independence held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, the cleric said there were contentions and divisions among Nigerians while their worldly wisdom was aimed at destroying the nation’s deliverers.

Reading from1 Corinthians 12: 14-27, the cleric likened Nigeria to the Corinthian Church which was one of the most gifted churches in the New Testament but failed to utilise its diversified gifts for collective greatness.

“No doubt, our nation, like the Corinthian Church, is endowed with highly resourceful citizens by the Almighty God.

Selfless and committed to our national development, we could easily become the envy of many nations.

But our national development has not matched our great possibilities like Corinth.

“We are obsessed with strife and personality cult.

We are blinded by selfish ingratitude.

We take pride in harmful dissipations.

Crimes against our fellow men are taking too much toll on our national life.

Our families are under siege.

We seem to be losing conscience in the nation.

“Selfless sacrifice for the good of others is waning.

We are toeing the path of previous nations that destroyed themselves.

Our lack of discernment is weakening the church and the nation.

Our reactionary individualism may deprive us of personal and national greatness,” he said.

The cleric said for the country to come out of the many national problems currently bedeviling it, Nigerians need to be ready to rethink national priorities, repent, reconcile for peaceful partnership, reconnect for purposeful pursuit, recommit to positive principles, redirect national plans and projects and renew their passion for progress.

Also speaking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said there was the need for Nigerians to be thankful to God for sparing their lives to witness the nation’s 58th independence, stressing that the celebration would mark the beginning of good things for the country.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the celebration to bless the country and its citizens.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr.

Boss Mustapha, expressed delight that the country could celebrate its independence in a big way once again, stressing that activities of Boko Haram insurgents had stalked such celebration in the past few years.

Special prayers were offered for the country, the President and members of the Federal Executive Council, the legislature, the judiciary and for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

