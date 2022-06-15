Nations Fans demands Southgate’s sack as England suffer humiliating defeat

Some fans have already made up their minds. ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning,’ cried fuming supporters as they watched their side embarrassed on home soil.

It won’t come to that, Gareth Southgate has credit in the bank; the England manager will have time to come up with an answer ahead of a World Cup his team have a realistic opportunity of winning.

But this was a humbling experience here in Wolverhampton last night. A humiliating one – England’s worst defat since 1928. Make no mistake, the mental scars from this will stick. But most pertinently of all, it will raise doubts.

Not externally, because supporter and media pressure, or the ‘noise’ as England players and staff refer it to, is constant.

Not externally, because supporter and media pressure, or the ‘noise’ as England players and staff refer it to, is constant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

