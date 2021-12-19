NATIP will fast track Nigeria’s agric revolution – Shehuri

The Minister of State for Agricultural and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has assured that the Implementation of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP), 2022- 2025 would fast track agricultural revolution in Nigeria.

According to him, the policy will enhance access to improved inputs and linkages amongst research and teaching institutions as well as improve the level of agricultural mechanization.

He also said the policy would boost extension service delivery, create access to finance, ensure the security of agricultural land and other related investments that are agro based.

The Minister made this declaration during the national validation exercise of the NATIP draft 2022-2025, held last Thursday in Abuja

Shehuri said: “The thematic issue in this policy framework include stakeholders’ synergy, knowledge creation and transfer, private sector driven mechanization, commodity value-chain development, land and climate management, and agricultural financing and appropriate strategies have been highlighted for smooth implementation.”

