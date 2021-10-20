Naval Chief visits Baga, charges troops on synergy

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has urged Officers and Ratings of the Lake Chad Naval Base in Baga, Borno state to collaborate with sister Services and other security agencies in order to defeat the common enemy of terrorism and insurgency.

He said prevailing national security challenges demand robust synergy of efforts by the Armed Forces, Nigerian Police, other security agencies as well as all stakeholders.

A statement by Navy spokesperson Commodore Suleman Dahun Wednesday, said Gambo stated this during an operational visit to the North-east.

He said the relocation of Naval Base Lake Chad to Baga constitutes a key operational objective in the ongoing effort at ending insurgency in the North-east.

He said, “The military high command in general and the Nigeria Navy in particular recognise the critical role of the Naval Base Lake Chad. We are committed to ensuring that the Naval Base continues to carry out its operational mandate and indeed make Nigerian Navy proud.

“The particular nature of North-east theatre of operation necessitated the participation of troops from neighboring countries under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) which require cooperation, synergy, cordial working relationship of all component and contingents of the participating countries in the theatre in the interest of national and regional security to defeat the common enemy of terrorism and insurgency.”

The CNS who reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with other services to ensuring the New Year is ushered in with high degree of economic activities in lake Chad Basin, promised the provision of operational assets and logistics to enable the Naval Base function effectively.

He also charged commanders to build a robust civil-military relationship that will help in winning the heart and minds of communities by carrying out corporate social responsibilities activities such as provision of boreholes among others.

The CNS commended personnel at the base for their good conduct and urged them to maintain the standard.

He however, warned them to avoid substance abuse which is capable of compromising their health and operational effectiveness.

He said the Nigerian Navy would hand over any personnel found wanting to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) or appropriate government agency.

“I commend the commanders and ratings of the Naval Base Lake Chad for your professional conduct and for successfully returning Baga. Your effort is very necessary for the overall success of the entire operations in the North-east. I urge you to maintain the momentum in collaboration with other services so that the desired result can be achieved,” he said.