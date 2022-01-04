Navy cautions applicants on fake recruitment websites

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has cautioned Nigerians against fake and fraudulent websites offering innocent and unsuspecting members of the public recruitment opportunities in the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 recruitment exercise.

Navy spokesman Commodore Suleman Dahun in a statement, said that it has become necessary to advise members of the public to only visit the official recruitment website, www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the purpose of the online registration of the exercise.

Dahun said that “the NN also wishes to reiterate that the online registration for the NNBTS Batch Recruitment Exercise commenced on 3 January and will close on 13 February 2022.”

