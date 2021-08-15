Navy denies attack on its location in Niger Delta

The Naval headquarters has denied reports in an online medium that their location in the Niger-delta was attacked by hoodlums.

Director of Information, Naval headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the video clip in question is a simulated assault on a militant’s location by the Nigerian Navy Special Service.

The statement reads“The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a video clip of a purported attack by some security nuisances on a naval location in the Niger Delta in the Sahara ‘Misreporters’.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to categorically state that the video clip in question is a simulated assault on a militant’s location by Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service and only a disreputable news media would gobble such as fit for publication.”