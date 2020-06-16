Navy discovers illegal refineries, intensifies efforts against oil theft, economic sabotage

Following aggressive operations to curb oil theft and ensure economic prosperity of the country in this period of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Navy has discovered some illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region.

Giving details of the operations, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said on 10 Jun 20, the Navy discovered a newly constructed illegal refining site around Bennett Island in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to him, the site had five ovens, five coolers and eight surface metal storage tanks cumulatively laden with about 943.3 barrels of product suspected to be crude oil.

He said no arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team.

“Same day, the team located another illegal refining site around Uwakeno Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. The site had four ovens, four coolers, six surface metal storage tanks and two dug out pits cumulatively laden with about 10,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 440.2 barrels of stolen crude oil. .

“The storage facilities were confiscated and the site has been earmarked for swamp buggy operation,” Enenche said.

The Coordinator further said while acting on INTREP on 13 Jun 2020, the Navy Ship DELTA patrol team intercepted a large wooden boat along Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state.

He said the ship contained about 70,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO in six metal storage tanks.

Enenche said efforts were ongoing to convey the boat and content to the base.

Also, he said Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team conducted anti-Crude Oil Theft/anti-illegal bunkering operations in its Area of Responsibility during the week, and located an illegal refining site around Isaka and Alakiri general area.

According to him, the site had reservoirs laden with an about 1,257 barrels of crude oil. The site was dismantled. No arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team.

Enenche said Operation CALM WATERS and Operation SWIFT RESPONSE have recorded “remarkable successes,” with the interception of abandoned truck at Agbaragba Market, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State on 8 Jun 2020.

He said the truck was loaded with 410 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, adding that the rice was suspected to have been smuggled in from Republic of Cameroon.

“The bags of rice and vehicle were evacuated to Mfum Border Post for onward movement to Government Warehouse, Calabar,” he said.

“On 12 Jun 20, the combined teams of OSR and Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force acting on credible intelligence raided a makeshift warehouse at Ishiet, Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and confiscated 305 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. The bags of rice were evacuated to Nigeria Customs Warehouse, Uyo for further action,” Enenche added.

He said the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has congratulated the troops for their professionalism and efforts in curbing economic sabotage within the maritime environment.

“Equally the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the troops and urges them to remain steadfast and focused as they sustain the fight against economic sabotage,” he said.