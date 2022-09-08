Navy Games: Employ sports for national unity, cohesion, Buhari urges Nigerians 

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Lagos urged Nigerians to believe in the capability of the Armed Forces to safeguard and bring long-lasting peace and stability to the country.

Declaring open the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022, the President assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would continue to sustain their operational tempo to contain the security challenges in the country.

He said the security agencies would continue to ensure that all appropriate measures were in place for the safety of Nigerians.

Buhari also emphasised the importance of synergy between the armed forces, other security agencies and the general population for peace and security.

The President, who also commissioned the newly constructed Nigerian Navy Sports Complex, commended the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for investing in sports development.

‘‘Over the years, sports have remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops, instilling discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the military. I am sure that these Games will create the forum for the Nigerian Navy to achieve these objectives and more.

‘‘The construction of this sports complex has provided a standard venue for the Nigerian Navy to host major games as well as an appropriate venue for naval personnel within Lagos to use for training and other recreational purposes.

“I am therefore confident that besides the conduct of the Games, the Nigerian Navy and its personnel will continue to make good use of the facilities in this complex,’’ he said.

He expressed the hope that the Games would provide the needed platform and avenue for the discovery of new talents that will represent the Navy and Nigeria in international competitions.

In his goodwill message, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos described the Nigerian Navy as a strategic partner to the ‘‘coastal State of Lagos’’ on security of lives and property.

He thanked the president for approving the establishment of a new Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Lekki axis, one of the fastest growing industrial, commercial and residential development areas in West Africa.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

